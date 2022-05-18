N.KOREA TRANSPORTS MEDICAL SUPPLIES News Today 입력 2022.05.18 (15:04) 수정 2022.05.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has reportedly transported large amounts of medical supplies from China as the country grapples with the spread of COVID-19. The supplies were known to be loaded on large cargo planes.



[Pkg]



This is Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, China. Around 9 a.m. Monday, three cargo planes from North Korea’s state-run carrier Air Koryo arrived at the airport. North Korea is known to have three units of the Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft which can carry about 50 tons of cargo. The planes returned to the North that afternoon and the whole process took place under secrecy.



[Soundbite] (Airline Official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The Chinese side said not to ask any questions and there’s nothing they can say but just for us to be on standby."



The transported items from China are believed to be COVID-19 medicine and quarantine supplies. Beijing has indicated several times its intent to provide support to Pyongyang. On Monday, no Chinese personnel reportedly boarded the North Korean flights. Sources familiar with the matter say such airlifting of medical supplies is expected to continue. Similar air transport may well continue depending on the virus situation in the North. It’s the first time since January 2020 to see resumed operation of North Korean aircraft. This signals the regime's urgency in trying to contain the spread of COVID-19.

