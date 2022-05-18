기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
At a meeting of the Workers’ Party Political Bureau members, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un analyzed the current pandemic situation and ordered the officials to stabilize people’s lives. Kim berated them for the nation’s poor crisis response capabilities and their complacency. North Korea’s disease control authorities announced that nearly 233,000 new cases were reported nationwide during a 24-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Monday.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Korea remained slightly above 30,000 for two straight days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of 12:00 a.m. today, 31,352 cases – 31,317 local and 35 imported - were reported. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 17 million.
At a meeting of the Workers’ Party Political Bureau members, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un analyzed the current pandemic situation and ordered the officials to stabilize people’s lives. Kim berated them for the nation’s poor crisis response capabilities and their complacency. North Korea’s disease control authorities announced that nearly 233,000 new cases were reported nationwide during a 24-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Monday.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Korea remained slightly above 30,000 for two straight days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of 12:00 a.m. today, 31,352 cases – 31,317 local and 35 imported - were reported. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 17 million.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-05-18 15:04:29
- 수정2022-05-18 16:45:20
[Anchor Lead]
At a meeting of the Workers’ Party Political Bureau members, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un analyzed the current pandemic situation and ordered the officials to stabilize people’s lives. Kim berated them for the nation’s poor crisis response capabilities and their complacency. North Korea’s disease control authorities announced that nearly 233,000 new cases were reported nationwide during a 24-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Monday.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Korea remained slightly above 30,000 for two straight days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of 12:00 a.m. today, 31,352 cases – 31,317 local and 35 imported - were reported. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 17 million.
At a meeting of the Workers’ Party Political Bureau members, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un analyzed the current pandemic situation and ordered the officials to stabilize people’s lives. Kim berated them for the nation’s poor crisis response capabilities and their complacency. North Korea’s disease control authorities announced that nearly 233,000 new cases were reported nationwide during a 24-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Monday.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Korea remained slightly above 30,000 for two straight days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of 12:00 a.m. today, 31,352 cases – 31,317 local and 35 imported - were reported. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 17 million.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-