NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.05.18 (15:04) 수정 2022.05.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



At a meeting of the Workers’ Party Political Bureau members, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un analyzed the current pandemic situation and ordered the officials to stabilize people’s lives. Kim berated them for the nation’s poor crisis response capabilities and their complacency. North Korea’s disease control authorities announced that nearly 233,000 new cases were reported nationwide during a 24-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Korea remained slightly above 30,000 for two straight days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of 12:00 a.m. today, 31,352 cases – 31,317 local and 35 imported - were reported. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 17 million.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-05-18 15:04:29 수정 2022-05-18 16:45:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



At a meeting of the Workers’ Party Political Bureau members, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un analyzed the current pandemic situation and ordered the officials to stabilize people’s lives. Kim berated them for the nation’s poor crisis response capabilities and their complacency. North Korea’s disease control authorities announced that nearly 233,000 new cases were reported nationwide during a 24-hour period from 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Korea remained slightly above 30,000 for two straight days. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that as of 12:00 a.m. today, 31,352 cases – 31,317 local and 35 imported - were reported. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to more than 17 million.