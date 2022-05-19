U.S.' CONTINGENCY PLAN ON N.KOREA

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

The White House said that it is preparing for all contingencies including North Korea’s long-range missile or nuclear tests before or even during President Biden’s visit to South Korea. The U.S. also made it clear that although strengthening regional security would be the top agenda, the American president would not visit the demilitarized zone.

[Pkg]

The White House released the itinerary for President Joe Biden’s three-day visit to South Korea starting on May 20th, local time. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that this is President Biden’s first visit to the Indo-pacific region at a pivotal moment and that the two leaders will consult on the challenges posed by the DPRK’s nuclear and missile programs. He repeated that the U.S. is prepared for all contingencies, referring to the possibility of DPRK provocations including both missile launches and nuclear tests during Biden's visit.

Sullivan also added that the U.S. is ready to make short and long term adjustments to its military posture to provide both defense and deterrence to its allies in the region. President Biden will fly to Japan on May 22nd to continue his efforts to curb Chinese influence. There the American president will attend the Quad Summit, an Indo-Pacific strategic security alliance forged among the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, and officially launch an Indo-Pacific economic framework for South Korea, Japan and Australia.

The White House, however, made it clear that President Biden would not visit the demilitarized zone nor meet with former President Moon Jae-in for now.
