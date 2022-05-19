기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are working to arrange a three-way defense meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Security Council to be held in Singapore next month. The Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported today that defense chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan—Lee Jong-seop, Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi—will attend the council. If held, the three defense ministers will sit down together in an in-person meeting for the first time since November 2019.
- POSSIBLE TRILATERAL DEFENSE TALKS
- 입력 2022-05-19 15:08:34
- 수정2022-05-19 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
