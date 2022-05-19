NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.05.19 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-ueol is hoping that the opposition bloc will follow common sense and agree to confirm Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo. He made the remarks on his way to work this morning with parliamentary voting on Han’s confirmation scheduled for Friday. When asked whether he had anything he wanted to stress regarding the confirmation, he said "nothing in particular".

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says part of the site for Yogsan Park will be made public on a trial basis for 13 days from May 25 to June 6. Ranging from the south of the new presidential office to the north of the National Museum, the area will be open to the public on five rounds a day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Each round will be two hours long and allow in 500 people on a first-come-first-served basis. The ministry explained the trial opening is to collect public opinions on the creation of the park.

