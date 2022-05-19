RIVAL PARTIES AT MAY 18TH CEREMONY News Today 입력 2022.05.19 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Lawmakers from the rival parties attended a ceremony marking the Gwangju pro-democracy movement on Wed. It was the first time that members of the conservative party attended the event. The PPP tried to appeal to voters in the traditionally liberal southwestern region by saying the past must never be repeated again. However, the Democratic Party doubts the PPP's sincerity, as some of its members who used to disparage the pro-democracy movement have won their party's nominations for the upcoming by-elections.



[Pkg]



The conservative party PPP lawmakers accompanied President Yoon on his train trip to Gwangju at his proposal. The atmosphere on the train was amiable, with the lawmakers applauding the president. Yoon stressed unity while having meals with them. He also offered words o encouragement to cabinet ministers. The reason all PPP lawmakers joined the visit to Gwangju was to demonstrate their commitment to achieve national unity and appeal to moderate voters in the southwestern Honam region. They made a pledge to do away with ideological conflicts of the past andcompete with the Democratic Party in the Honam region based on policies rather than ideology.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(Chair, People Power Party) : "I'm deeply moved. I hope this change will be irreversible."



The DP welcomed the conservative party's visit to Gwangju, but warned it shouldn't be just for show. The DP is also urging Rep. Kim Jin-tae, who is running for Gangwon-do Province gubernatorial post, to step down for disparaging the Gwangju pro-democracy movement.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "I hope they will follow-up with actions rather than just talking the talk. They must first dismiss their candidates who distorted the spirit of the Gwangju pro-democracy movement."



While both the ruling and opposition parties agree on including the spirit of the Gwangju pro-democracy movement in the preamble of the constitution, they have yet to bridge their differences on when to start the process and whether or not to include the issue of power structure as well.

