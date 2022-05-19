WIVES OF AZOVSTAL FIGHTERS ASK FOR HELP News Today 입력 2022.05.19 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after being trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant are called heroes in Ukraine and authorities are working to exchange them with Russian prisoners of war. But Russia rejected the POW exchange idea and has even mentioned the possibility of executing them. Meanwhile, wives of the Azovstal fighters are visiting the Pope and other Europeans leaders to plead for their husbands’ release.



[Pkg]



Around 1,000 soldiers are estimated to be still inside the besieged Azovstal steel plant. Wives of some of these soldiers have visited the KBS branch office in Paris to appeal for their rescue. They claim the members of the Azovstal Regiment are as good as dead if they are captured by the Russians.



[Soundbite] Hanna(Wife of a Azovstal Regiment Company Commander) : "Russia treats them more harshly since they consider Azovstal fighters as the most serious enemies."



Katarina, the fiancé of the Azovstal Regiment commander, who had met the Pope last week, emphasized that the international community’s help is their last hope.



[Soundbite] Katarina(Fiancé of a Azovstal Regiment Commander) : "(I asked Pope if he could) go to Mariupol and yes, he answered like he talked with the Cardinals and the Cardinals said it was not a problem."



They suggested that the Ukrainian soldiers could be transported to a third country like Turkey or Israel. In fact, Turkey is known to have deployed a vessel in the Black Sea.



[Soundbite] Yulia(Wife of an Azovstal Regiment Soldier) : "Putin wants to continue some diplomatic relationship. So bring them to a third country and they will stay there until this war comes to an end."



They visited the KBS office in Paris because they believe opinions of other countries are important as the western world condemns Russia. Although they remained composed at the start of the interview, some ended up in tears towards the end of the session. They will attempt to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and then visit the U.K., the U.S. and China to continue their appeal.

