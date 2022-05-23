WASHINGTON ON N. KOREA’S PROVOCATIONS News Today 입력 2022.05.23 (15:01) 수정 2022.05.23 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Washington had projected that North Korea might conduct a nuclear test or launch a missile during President Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan. But there has been no such provocations from the North while he was in South Korea at least. An American government official said that it is hard to predict North Korea’s provocations but there’s still concern over a possible nuclear test.



[Pkg]



Last week, the U.S. government mentioned the possibility of North Korea conducting a nuclear test or launching a missile during President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat’l Security Advisor(May 18, local time))



When no such provocations were conducted during Biden's visit, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said it is hard to predict what North Korea might do.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat’l Security Advisor)



He pointed out Pyongyang could still carry out a nuclear test or a missile launch, an assessment supported by American intel authorities. President Biden said he can sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only when he shows sincerity, but the truth is that they’re not even in step one yet, according to the U.S. National Security Advisor.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat’l Security Advisor)



When a reporter noted that unlike during the Trump administration, North Korea is showing only provocations and none of its willingness to talk, he responded that the regime seems to have its own rhythm and it doesn’t care which administration is in power in Washington. The White House said President Biden will also talk about North Korean nuclear and missile programs at Monday's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

