GOVT’S ASSESSMENT ON IPEF
입력 2022.05.23 (15:01) 수정 2022.05.23 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy assessed that the latest South Korea-U.S. summit has helped boost bilateral supply and technology partnership, as it made official South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The ministry explained that through participation in the IPEF, the nation will strengthen cooperation with key trade partners like the U.S. and Japan. South Korea will also be able to further sharpen its competitiveness in digital technology and stabilize the supply net of semiconductors, clean energy sources and core minerals.
