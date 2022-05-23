기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy assessed that the latest South Korea-U.S. summit has helped boost bilateral supply and technology partnership, as it made official South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The ministry explained that through participation in the IPEF, the nation will strengthen cooperation with key trade partners like the U.S. and Japan. South Korea will also be able to further sharpen its competitiveness in digital technology and stabilize the supply net of semiconductors, clean energy sources and core minerals.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy assessed that the latest South Korea-U.S. summit has helped boost bilateral supply and technology partnership, as it made official South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The ministry explained that through participation in the IPEF, the nation will strengthen cooperation with key trade partners like the U.S. and Japan. South Korea will also be able to further sharpen its competitiveness in digital technology and stabilize the supply net of semiconductors, clean energy sources and core minerals.
- GOVT’S ASSESSMENT ON IPEF
-
- 입력 2022-05-23 15:01:28
- 수정2022-05-23 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy assessed that the latest South Korea-U.S. summit has helped boost bilateral supply and technology partnership, as it made official South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The ministry explained that through participation in the IPEF, the nation will strengthen cooperation with key trade partners like the U.S. and Japan. South Korea will also be able to further sharpen its competitiveness in digital technology and stabilize the supply net of semiconductors, clean energy sources and core minerals.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy assessed that the latest South Korea-U.S. summit has helped boost bilateral supply and technology partnership, as it made official South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The ministry explained that through participation in the IPEF, the nation will strengthen cooperation with key trade partners like the U.S. and Japan. South Korea will also be able to further sharpen its competitiveness in digital technology and stabilize the supply net of semiconductors, clean energy sources and core minerals.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-