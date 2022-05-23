GOVT’S ASSESSMENT ON IPEF News Today 입력 2022.05.23 (15:01) 수정 2022.05.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy assessed that the latest South Korea-U.S. summit has helped boost bilateral supply and technology partnership, as it made official South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The ministry explained that through participation in the IPEF, the nation will strengthen cooperation with key trade partners like the U.S. and Japan. South Korea will also be able to further sharpen its competitiveness in digital technology and stabilize the supply net of semiconductors, clean energy sources and core minerals.

GOVT’S ASSESSMENT ON IPEF

입력 2022-05-23 15:01:28 수정 2022-05-23 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy assessed that the latest South Korea-U.S. summit has helped boost bilateral supply and technology partnership, as it made official South Korea’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The ministry explained that through participation in the IPEF, the nation will strengthen cooperation with key trade partners like the U.S. and Japan. South Korea will also be able to further sharpen its competitiveness in digital technology and stabilize the supply net of semiconductors, clean energy sources and core minerals.