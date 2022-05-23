EASED MEASURES FOR INT’L ARRIVALS News Today 입력 2022.05.23 (15:01) 수정 2022.05.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea reported fewer than 20,000 cases yesterday, the first such Sunday tally in 16 weeks, indicating that COVID-19 is stabilizing. Starting today, negative rapid antigen tests will be accepted for those visiting or returning to Korea.



[Pkg]



Korea reported 19,298 COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday. This is the first time in 16 weeks that a Sunday caseload recorded fewer than 20,000. It is also roughly 6,000 cases lower than last Sunday’s tally. The number of critically ill patients came to 229, continuing a week-long decline. There were 54 more deaths, reaching a cumulative fatality rate of 0.13%. As disease control indicators are showing stable signs, entry procedures were simplified to meet the increased demand of overseas travel. Starting today, individuals who enter the country can submit either a negative rapid antigen test result or a negative PCR test result. Starting on June 1st, overseas arrivals must still undergo PCR tests within three days of their entry, but rapid antigen tests on the sixth or seventh day of their stay are no longer mandatory, but they are recommended. The travel industry has high expectations.



[Soundbite] Heo Yul(Travel Agency Employee) : "Ever since the immigration procedures have been simplified, inquiries about overseas travel and reservations have been steadily increasing."



The seven-day isolation rule for confirmed patients has been extended for four more weeks until June 20th. Authorities will decide on whether to lift the rule after monitoring the situation more closely.



[Soundbite] Kim Heon-ju(Central Disease Control HQs (May 20) : "The decision was based on the overall assessment of the current disease control situation, the possibility of a new variant entering and spreading in the country, and the readiness of the general medical system."



In-person visits to convalescent hospitals and nursing facilities, temporarily permitted for May, will be allowed for the time being. Starting today, individuals who are unvaccinated due to abnormal reactions are also allowed to visit such facilities in person.

