입력 2022.05.23 (15:01) 수정 2022.05.23 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stressed national integration and cooperation with the opposition camp in his inauguration ceremony Monday. He pledged to take the lead in boosting national unity and respecting the opposition bloc as a partner for state administration, saying that a divided, uncooperative society is less efficient and productive. He said he will work to promote the nation’s productivity by easing social and economic discords. The new prime minister then promised to listen to various opinions from every corner of society and re-connect communities, generations and local regions to help the people get along together.
The inside of some Cheong Wa Dae buildings will be open to the public starting today. The Cultural Heritage Administration said the inside of the Guest House Yeongbingwan and press center Chunchugwan will be made pubic, allowing people to tour around and take a glance at the buildings. The outside of the former presidential office and residence was fully opened to the public on May tenth.
