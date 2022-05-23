INT’L MIME FESTIVAL REOPENS News Today 입력 2022.05.23 (15:01) 수정 2022.05.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Chuncheon International Mime Festival opened on Sunday. For the past three years, it was downsized due to the pandemic, but this year’s festivity is underway in its full glory.



[Pkg]



The entire city is a dance stage. Lively music makes everyone shake their shoulders. Balloon acts, juggling and other eye-catching performances draw cheers and laughter.



[Soundbite] Jejus(American Tourist)



The Chuncheon International Mime Festival, one of the three largest mime festivals along with the London Mime Festival and the Mimos Festival in France, has finally opened. This year’s theme is "Splendid Welcome." The festival is meant to welcome those who have endured the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Kim Mi-ji,Hwang Myeong-hee(Chuncheon Residents) : "It’s been a long time since I saw such a big crowd. It was fun. There hasn’t been a big event, I’m happy to see such excitement."



In this year’s festival, 48 teams from home and abroad showcase some 50 performances in Chuncheon, the city of water.



[Soundbite] Kang Young-kyu(Director, Chuncheon Int’l Mime Festival) : "We overcame the pandemic wisely. So we plan to show a festival of warm hospitality. I hope visitors would take home these wonderful memories."



The highlight of the festival, "The City of Fire, Dokkaebi Nanjang" will be presented through the night on May 27th and 28th.

