ROH MOO-HYUN'S MEMORIAL CEREMONY News Today 입력 2022.05.24 (15:16) 수정 2022.05.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A memorial ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of former President Roh moo-hyun’s death was held in Bongha Village in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province yesterday. Keeping his promise to visit the village after fulfilling his duties and becoming a successful president, former President Moon Jae-in chose the ceremony as the first public appearance since his term ended. With the upcoming local elections eight days away, politicians from the ruling and opposition blocs attended the ceremony to pay tribute to the late president.



[Pkg]



Wearing yellow hats and holding yellow balloons, some 20,000 people visited the grave of former President Roh Moo-hyun. The memorial service was held under the theme “I am a river that stays awake.”



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Chair, Roh Moo-hyun Foundation) : "I am asking you to be united in rejecting privileges and rule violations to establish a free, righteous nation based on common sense and principles."



Keeping his promise to return after becoming a successful president, Moon Jae-in arrived in Bongha Village early in the morning. This was the first time in five years for him to visit the village. Moon had lunch with Kwon Yang-sook, the widow of the late president, as well as leaders of the Democratic Party. After attending the service, he posted a message on social media saying that he felt emotional to have honored his promise. He added that he will become a river that stays awake and never give up reaching the ocean. DP leaders also attended the service, including election campaign chief Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Election Campaign Chief) : "I am sorry for not keeping the promise I made to former President Roh."



Officials from the People Power Party also attended the ceremony, with Chairman Lee Jun-seok meeting with Kwon Yang-sook.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(Chair, People Power Party) : "In addition to the framework of cooperative politics, I told her that PPP will do its best to remember and honor former President Roh."



The service was also attended by government officials, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo who had served as prime minister under the Roh administration. President Yoon Suk-yeol made comments on his way to work.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "It was a tragedy for Korean politics."



While both pledging to inherit the spirit and legacies of Roh Moo-hyun, the PPP called for national unity. The DP stressed the defense of democracy.

입력 2022-05-24 15:16:29 수정 2022-05-24 16:45:23

