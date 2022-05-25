JAPAN'S DEFENSE MINISTER ON NORTH'S LAUNCH News Today 입력 2022.05.25 (14:57) 수정 2022.05.25 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi also reported that North Korea purportedly launched three ballistic missiles to the East Sea, which then fell in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. He said to reporters that the first ballistic missile flew about 300 kilometers at the maximum altitude of 550 kilometers while the second one flew roughly 750 kilometers at 50 kilometers high in an irregular trajectory. The range and altitude of the third missile is still being analyzed.

JAPAN'S DEFENSE MINISTER ON NORTH'S LAUNCH

입력 2022-05-25 14:57:42 수정 2022-05-25 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi also reported that North Korea purportedly launched three ballistic missiles to the East Sea, which then fell in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. He said to reporters that the first ballistic missile flew about 300 kilometers at the maximum altitude of 550 kilometers while the second one flew roughly 750 kilometers at 50 kilometers high in an irregular trajectory. The range and altitude of the third missile is still being analyzed.