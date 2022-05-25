기사 본문 영역

JAPAN'S DEFENSE MINISTER ON NORTH'S LAUNCH
입력 2022.05.25 (14:57) 수정 2022.05.25 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi also reported that North Korea purportedly launched three ballistic missiles to the East Sea, which then fell in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. He said to reporters that the first ballistic missile flew about 300 kilometers at the maximum altitude of 550 kilometers while the second one flew roughly 750 kilometers at 50 kilometers high in an irregular trajectory. The range and altitude of the third missile is still being analyzed.
