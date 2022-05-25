QUAD SUMMIT HELD IN TOKYO News Today 입력 2022.05.25 (14:57) 수정 2022.05.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A QUAD summit was held in Tokyo on Tuesday, with the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India participating. In their joint statement, they pledged to work together toward North Korea's complete denuclearization and warned China not to try to change the status quo using military force.



[Pkg]



North Korea continues firing ballistic missiles. The signs of provocations such as nuclear testing and ICBM launches still remain. At the QUAD summit held for the first time in about eight months, the leaders of the four nations issued a joint statement condemning Pyongyang's actions. They pledged to work together toward the North's complete denuclearization.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japan’s Prime Minister) : "We discussed N. Korea's robust nuclear and missile activities and agreed to work together toward its complete denuclearization.'



With Pyongyang's launch of three more ballistic missiles into the East Sea early Wednesday, the role of QUAD in maintaining a peaceful situation on the Korean Peninsula is receiving the spotlight. The QUAD leaders also pointed out that the basic international order has been destroyed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The joint statement says, "We strongly oppose any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the East and South China Seas." Although the statement does not specify any country, it's clear that it refers to China, which is stepping up maritime advances recently.



[Soundbite] Joe Biden(U.S. President)



The four leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration to counter China's rising influence in the regional economy. They also agreed to invest 50 billion dollars in the next five years in Indo-Pacific infrastructure and help developing nations that struggle to pay their debts.

