LEE JAE-MYUNG ON LOCAL GOV'T ELECTIONS
입력 2022.05.26 (15:20) 수정 2022.05.26 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party election campaign chief Lee Jae-myung says the party’s internal issues are not the main reason of lower-than-expected support for party candidates running in the June 1 local government elections. He said in a radio interview today that the local elections are held just some 20s days after the new president’s inauguration and it is largely due to external political factors, such as the Seoul-Washington summit and high expectations for the new administration.
오늘의 HOT클릭!