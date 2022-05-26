기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 18,816 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday. This is the first time in 17 weeks for the nation to report over 10,000 new patients on a Thursday. Of the daily tally, 18,782 were domestically transmitted and 34 were imported. Thirty-four more people died from the virus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 24,063. The fatality rate is 0.13 percent.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 18,816 NEW CASES
- 입력 2022-05-26 15:20:59
- 수정2022-05-26 16:45:20
[Anchor Lead]
