S. KOREA REPORTS 18,816 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.05.26 (15:20) 수정 2022.05.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 18,816 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday. This is the first time in 17 weeks for the nation to report over 10,000 new patients on a Thursday. Of the daily tally, 18,782 were domestically transmitted and 34 were imported. Thirty-four more people died from the virus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 24,063. The fatality rate is 0.13 percent.

입력 2022-05-26 15:20:59 수정 2022-05-26 16:45:20 News Today

