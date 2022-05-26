BOK RAISES POLICY INTEREST RATE News Today 입력 2022.05.26 (15:21) 수정 2022.05.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea has again raised its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent. Its monetary policy committee decided on the hike in a monthly meeting held on Thursday. This is the first time in 15 years for the central bank to deliver a rate raise for two straight months.

BOK RAISES POLICY INTEREST RATE

입력 2022-05-26 15:20:59 수정 2022-05-26 16:45:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



