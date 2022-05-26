기사 본문 영역
The Bank of Korea has again raised its policy interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent. Its monetary policy committee decided on the hike in a monthly meeting held on Thursday. This is the first time in 15 years for the central bank to deliver a rate raise for two straight months.
- BOK RAISES POLICY INTEREST RATE
