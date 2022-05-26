PUBLIC VIEWING OF ROYAL TOMBS News Today 입력 2022.05.26 (15:21) 수정 2022.05.26 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Various cultural events are lined up at several of the UNESCO-inscribed royal tombs of Joseon in May and June. One such event is the special public viewing of the royal tombs at Seooreung in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province.



[Pkg]



King Sukjong, the 19th king of the Joseon Dynasty, has been the source of several historical dramas with tumultuous political events and palace intrigues during his reign. 20 visitors came to Myeongreung, King Sukjong’s royal tomb where his two queens are also laid to rest. The visitors are participating in the special opening of the royal tombs in Seooreung. Their questions are answered as they listen to the historical guide’s commentaries.



[Soundbite] "Queen Inhyeon’s tomb is to the left of the king from King Sukjong’s perspective, so it is to your right."



The royal tombs were opened only twice last year, because of the pandemic, but even those slots failed to fill up. But this year, with the social distancing rules lifted, three such gatherings in the first half of the year were sold out in just two hours, prompting four more openings to be scheduled in the second half of the year.



[Soundbite] Yoo Byeong-gap(Seooreung Royal Tomb visitor) : "I think more people signed up for the event since they could come outside without a mask after being cooped up in the house for so long during the pandemic."



This program was arranged with a goal to create “a royal tomb site where history and culture lives and breathes.”



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-wook(Director, Joseon Royal Tombs Western Dist. Management) : "It will be a chance to understand the history of Joseon royal tombs inscribed as World Heritage through the commentaries and events."



Jangneung in Gimpo, Gyeonggi-do Province is hosting events that combine trekking in the tomb compound and Korean traditional music. Forest trails in nine Joseon royal tomb sites, including Samneung in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, are also open to the public.

PUBLIC VIEWING OF ROYAL TOMBS

입력 2022-05-26 15:20:59 수정 2022-05-26 16:45:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Various cultural events are lined up at several of the UNESCO-inscribed royal tombs of Joseon in May and June. One such event is the special public viewing of the royal tombs at Seooreung in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province.



[Pkg]



King Sukjong, the 19th king of the Joseon Dynasty, has been the source of several historical dramas with tumultuous political events and palace intrigues during his reign. 20 visitors came to Myeongreung, King Sukjong’s royal tomb where his two queens are also laid to rest. The visitors are participating in the special opening of the royal tombs in Seooreung. Their questions are answered as they listen to the historical guide’s commentaries.



[Soundbite] "Queen Inhyeon’s tomb is to the left of the king from King Sukjong’s perspective, so it is to your right."



The royal tombs were opened only twice last year, because of the pandemic, but even those slots failed to fill up. But this year, with the social distancing rules lifted, three such gatherings in the first half of the year were sold out in just two hours, prompting four more openings to be scheduled in the second half of the year.



[Soundbite] Yoo Byeong-gap(Seooreung Royal Tomb visitor) : "I think more people signed up for the event since they could come outside without a mask after being cooped up in the house for so long during the pandemic."



This program was arranged with a goal to create “a royal tomb site where history and culture lives and breathes.”



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-wook(Director, Joseon Royal Tombs Western Dist. Management) : "It will be a chance to understand the history of Joseon royal tombs inscribed as World Heritage through the commentaries and events."



Jangneung in Gimpo, Gyeonggi-do Province is hosting events that combine trekking in the tomb compound and Korean traditional music. Forest trails in nine Joseon royal tomb sites, including Samneung in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, are also open to the public.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

