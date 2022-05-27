NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.05.27 (15:22) 수정 2022.05.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The UN Security Council has failed to adopt a resolution aimed at imposing additional sanctions on North Korea including a reduction in crude oil imports. The resolution was put to a vote Thursday but China and Russia vetoed it. In a statement Friday, Seoul’s foreign ministry expressed regret over the failed adoption despite support from most council members. It noted that North Korea continues ballistic missile provocations and could even go ahead with a nuclear test.

The defense ministry's excavation team has identified the remains of another South Korean soldier killed during the Korean War. The remains of private first class Kim Jin-wook were first found in Chuncheon in 2009. Kim served in the Army's 8th Infantry Division and died during a battle in 1950 aged 21. The military has so far identified 192 fallen soldiers of the Korean War since the excavation project was launched in 2000.

Rhee Keun, a former Navy special warfare officer turned YouTuber, has returned home after fighting in Ukraine against Russia’s invasion as a member of an international legion of volunteers. Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Friday, Rhee said he went to Ukraine not to fight but to protect people and that he witnessed many war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces. The South Korean government banned travel to Ukraine back in February and a complaint has been filed against Rhee over passport law violation. A police investigation is set to begin.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-05-27 15:22:34 수정 2022-05-27 16:45:06 News Today

