VISITORS FLOCK TO CHEONGWADAE

[Anchor Lead]



CheongWaDae, opened to the public for the first time on May 10th, has been packed with visitors lately. Yesterday, the inside of the main building and the president’s residence was opened as well. Now people can see the offices of the past presidents and first ladies as well as the presidential family’s private quarters.



[Pkg]



The main building with its 150,000 blue roof tiles serves as a symbol for CheongWaDae. Its interior was opened to the public for the first time in 31 years. The lobby where a red carpet leads all the way up the staircase is where past presidents used to welcome president-elects. On the second floor, the reception room and the presidential office are located next to each other. The President’s office still features a desk, a table, and a phoenix insignia that represents the nation's president. The First Lady’s office and reception room were in public view as well. Notably, the portraits of former first ladies on the wall caught visitors’ attention. Visitors must have recognized from newscasts the large hall where presidents used to give certificates of appointment to ministers or prosecutors-general.



[Soundbite] Lee Han-bit(Cheonan Resident) : "It was an honor to see the president’s office. I wanted my children to see this and dream big."



The most private part of CheongWaDae, the presidential residence, was unveiled as well. Visitors were able to see the presidential family’s private quarters, such as the living room, dining room, and even the hair salon. Also disclosed were the banquet hall and the meeting room. For preservation reasons, however, people were not allowed access into the rooms but only to look inside through the windows.



[Soundbite] Kwon Chung-jin(Seoul Resident) : "I was disappointed to see that there were no furnishings inside. But I still enjoyed it because it wasn’t accessible before."



People can sign up for the CheongWaDae tour until June 11th. A second round of reservations will be planned by the Cultural Heritage Administration thereafter.

