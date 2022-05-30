COVID-19 EXTRA BUDGET BILL PASSED News Today 입력 2022.05.30 (15:37) 수정 2022.05.30 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Lawmakers have passed a supplementary budget bill aimed at supporting businesses hit by pandemic-related restrictions. The government convened an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Monday morning to discuss the matter and execute the bill as soon as possible. Authorities began paying out compensations on Monday afternoon.



[Pkg]



The National Assembly held a plenary session on Sunday night to pass the second supplementary budget bill. The amount to be spent compensating small businesses is 39 trillion won, 2.6 trillion more than the government's initial proposal. Rival parties have yet to reach a consensus on retroactive application. They have agreed to discuss it later. They instead expanded eligibility for compensation and its scope. Rival parties had locked horns over the matter, postponing plenary sessions twice, but finally reached an agreement on Sunday, the final day of National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug's term. They apparently realize that a failure to process the extra budget bill could deal a political blow to their local election candidates.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "President Yoon personally called us to ask us to make concessions to the DP because we need to pass this bill to help small businesses."



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "We made this big decision to give hope to the people, including small business owners and the self-employed, to help them overcome hardships."



The government is also stepping up efforts to implement the bill as soon as possible. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo convened an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Monday morning to approve the bill. President Yoon also gave it the green light shortly after it had been passed. A presidential office official says the Cabinet meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was held on Monday morning in order to swiftly execute the supplementary budget. The government began paying out compensation for pandemic business losses from Monday afternoon.

