BOK'S SURVEY ON ECONOMIC RISKS
입력 2022.05.30 (15:37) 수정 2022.05.30 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea released the results of a survey on risks that would most affect the economy in the first half of this year. Nearly 44 percent of the 80 surveyed financial and economic experts cited large household debts as the most serious internal risk. The next was rising interest rates chosen by 33.5 percent. Among external risks, some 80 percent picked mounting inflationary pressure, which is being caused by soaring raw material prices and a disruption in global supply chains.
