LOCAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN IN FULL SWING News Today 입력 2022.05.30 (15:37) 수정 2022.05.30 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The June first local elections are now just two days away. On the last Sunday before the elections, leaders of the ruling and opposition focused their campaiging on Gyeonggi Province, which is the most hotly contested region.



[Pkg]



Leaders of the main opposition Democratic Party campaigned in Yongin, Icheon and Guri to win over support in the southeastern part of Gyeonggi-do Province. They highlighted the need to maintain a balance of political power. They asked voters to support the parliamentary majority DP and let them keep the Yoon Suk-yeol administration in check.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-jung(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "I am asking you to allow the DP to fulfill its role as the parliamentary majority and lead the government in the right direction."



From Sunday, DP candidate Kim Dong-yeon started touring and campaigning in all 31 cities and counties. He will continue doing so for the remaining days before election day.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(DP Candidate for Gyeonggi-do Prov. Governor) : "I am not the kind of person who is only all talk. I am the person who definitely keeps his promises with action."



Leaders of the ruling People Power Party held an on-site meeting in Ansan and appealed to voters in the northern part of the province. They stressed political stability, saying it is necessary to vote for the ruling bloc in order to improve public transport systems, which is one of the province’s overdue pending issues.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(Chair, People Power Party) : "The party that can frankly discuss these issues with and seek cooperation from Land Minister Won Hee-ryong. The party that can win support through logical persuasion. It is the ruling party, the PPP."



On a five-day campaigning tour, PPP candidate Kim Eun-hye highlights campaign promises regarding real estate.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(PPP Candidate for Gyeonggi-do Prov. Governor) : "As the ruling party candidate, I will become a powerful governor who can resolve the reconstruction and remodeling issues as soon as elected."



Political disputes continued for two days over Lee Jae-myung’s promise to relocate Gimpo Airport. Lee is running as the DP’s candidate in a parliamentary by-election in Gyeyang-gu, District, Incheon. The PPP denounced the main opposition party for the internal discord between its candidates. The DP tried to prevent greater political repercussions, saying that it is the candidate’s promise, not the party’s decision.

