RIVAL PARTIES' EFFORTS TO WOO VOTERS

[Anchor Lead]



Tomorrow, June first, local elections are taking place nationwide in South Korea and rival parties are exerting last ditch efforts to woo voters. The main opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament, has vowed to reform itself while asking voters to hold the government in check. Calling itself a powerful governing camp, the People Power Party has vowed to deliver a massive budget.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party leadership has been in turmoil over party reform. Co-interim chiefs Yoon Ho-jung and Park Ji-hyun have joined hands again after a six-day rift, stressing unity and one team. They vowed to revamp the party until the public is satisfied and asked voters to ensure a minimum level of checks and balances.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "Please vote for the DP to prevent the president from dividing the country through hate and discrimination and suppressing the people using the prosecution."



Regarding the extra budget, the DP criticized the ruling bloc for not keeping the pledge to retroactively apply pandemic compensation for small businesses. In a last appeal, the main opposition called for support and promised to focus on people's livelihoods.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "The Yoon gov't has abandoned its promise with the people. We ask voters to support real workers who prioritize livelihood issues regardless of the election."



Meanwhile PPP leaders campaigned in the contested Chungcheongdo region, calling itself a powerful governing party. The ruling party underscored determination to carry out its campaign pledges by executing a massive budget.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "The gov't will deliver a budget bomb. Together with Pres. Yoon, the PPP will carefully look after regional concerns."



The PPP called for a change of power in local governments, blaming the DP for hindering regional development. It asked voters to lay judgment on authorities currently in power. It also promised to cooperate with the new administration and new local leaders elected on Wednesday to implement clear change.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(Chair, People Power Party) : "After wasting all this time, the opposition has lost credibility which no new campaign pledges can make up for. This time, they need to be judged."



On the last day of campaigning Tuesday, the DP stumps the battleground Chungcheongdo region, while the PPP pours efforts in Gyeonggido Province to support candidates running there.

