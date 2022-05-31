NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.05.31 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On the second day of applications for pandemic compensation, businesses whose registration number ends in a odd number can apply for the aid. On Monday, those ending in an even number could apply. Out of 1.6 million eligible firms, as of 6 pm, 1.08 million submitted applications. From Wednesday, all businesses can file for assistance. For applications received before 7 pm, payouts are made on the same day. For those coming in after 7 pm, payments are cashed out at 3 am the following day.

The government has decided to adjust the COVID-19 at-home treatment system in phases from next week. Interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min announced the decision in a virus response meeting Tuesday. He said the government considered the decline in infections and the plan to introduce a fast-track process to provide care for high-risk patients. The number of outpatient clinics where COVID-19 patients can receive in-person treatment during their isolation period will also be increased.

NEWS BRIEF

