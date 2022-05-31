기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
According to Bank of Korea, overseas use of credit, check and debit cards fell 10.4% on-year in the first quarter to record just over 3 billion dollars. Debit cards posted the sharpest drop of nearly 34%. The central bank attributed the drop to fewer Koreans traveling overseas amid a virus resurgence. Another factor is believed to be a sharp rise in the won-dollar exchange rate which has decreased purchases from overseas in online shopping.
- DECREASE IN OVERSEAS CARD USE
- 입력 2022-05-31 15:11:19
- 수정2022-05-31 16:45:45
