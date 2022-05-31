DECREASE IN OVERSEAS CARD USE News Today 입력 2022.05.31 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.31 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



According to Bank of Korea, overseas use of credit, check and debit cards fell 10.4% on-year in the first quarter to record just over 3 billion dollars. Debit cards posted the sharpest drop of nearly 34%. The central bank attributed the drop to fewer Koreans traveling overseas amid a virus resurgence. Another factor is believed to be a sharp rise in the won-dollar exchange rate which has decreased purchases from overseas in online shopping.

DECREASE IN OVERSEAS CARD USE

입력 2022-05-31 15:11:19 수정 2022-05-31 16:45:45 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



According to Bank of Korea, overseas use of credit, check and debit cards fell 10.4% on-year in the first quarter to record just over 3 billion dollars. Debit cards posted the sharpest drop of nearly 34%. The central bank attributed the drop to fewer Koreans traveling overseas amid a virus resurgence. Another factor is believed to be a sharp rise in the won-dollar exchange rate which has decreased purchases from overseas in online shopping.