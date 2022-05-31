PROTESTS IN FRONT OF MOON'S RESIDENCE News Today 입력 2022.05.31 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.31 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Residents of Pyeongsan Village where former President Moon Jae-in lives after retirement are suffering from loud noises and abusive language produced by anti-Moon protesters. Even elderly residents have received medical treatment for insomnia and the ex-president’s side filed a complaint with the police against the protesters.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Apologize! apologize!



One organization is holding a protest using loudspeakers. Pyeongsan Village in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, is home to some 50 people. Since former President Moon Jae-in moved here earlier this month, six to seven conservative organizations have been holding rallies nearly everyday near his place of residence. Insulting expressions are contained in loud noises heard through the speakers. Due to the sounds of the rallies, villagers are suffering from auditory hallucination and insomnia. They are complaining that their everyday lives have been disrupted. By presenting medical certificates confirming their abnormal health conditions, some ten residents in their 70s and 80s filed a complaint against the protesters and asked the police to block the rallies.



[Soundbite] Shin Han-kyun(Pyeongsan Village Resident) : "Imagine hearing that noise all day long. It makes me dizzy. I respect the freedom of expression. But please turn the volume down."



Police ordered the protesters not to use loudspeakers at nighttime. But they cannot take any special measures during the day.



[Soundbite] (Police Officer (VOICE MODIFIED) : "Banning daytime rallies can violate their freedom of assembly, which is guaranteed by the Constitution. It is difficult to block them in the daytime."



As residents’ suffering and complaints are growing, the former president’s side said that they can no longer put up with the situation where the villagers’ quality of lives are in threat. Along with the press release, Moon’s secretariat revealed videos of the protesting organizations. The former president reported one of the organizations to the police for contempt and slandering, saying that as a victim, he is taking legal action to hold it responsible on civil and criminal charges. He asked the government and public security authorities to sternly deal with such irrational behaviors.

