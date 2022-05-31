CANNES WINNERS RETURN HOME News Today 입력 2022.05.31 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.31 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean winners of the 75th Cannes Film Festival returned home on Monday afternoon. Actor Song Kang-ho thanked South Korean movie fans for their support, while director Park Chan-wook amused reporters and fans with witty answers.



[Pkg]



After a long flight, the director and lead actors of the movie ‘Broker’ arrived home. They responded to crowds of fans and journalists with bright smiles. Holding up the certificate and trophy of the best actor award, Song Kang-ho thanked movie fans for the achievement.



[Soundbite] Song Kang-ho(Lead Actor, 'Broker') : "It would not be possible without movie fans’ love and support for Korean films."



He also congratulated director Park Chan-wook on his win.



[Soundbite] Song Kang-ho(Lead Actor, 'Broker') : "We have been friends and colleagues for 20 years. We are cinematic companions. I think we can work together on the same movie in the near future."



Having won the best director for ‘Decision to Leave’, Park Chan-wook also returned home with actor Park Hae-il. This is the third award he has received at Cannes.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-wook(Director, ‘Decision to Leave’) : "I wanted to win Best actor and Best actress, but I guess I'll have to settle for this unexpected award."



Showing his trademark humor, Park didn't forget to comment on movie fans.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-wook(Director, ‘Decision to Leave’) : "I always make commercial movies for the public. I am a bit concerned that my films will be regarded as art movies."



‘Broker’ and ‘Decision to Leave’ will hit Korean cinemas on June 8 and June 29, respectively.

CANNES WINNERS RETURN HOME

입력 2022-05-31 15:11:19 수정 2022-05-31 16:46:10 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean winners of the 75th Cannes Film Festival returned home on Monday afternoon. Actor Song Kang-ho thanked South Korean movie fans for their support, while director Park Chan-wook amused reporters and fans with witty answers.



[Pkg]



After a long flight, the director and lead actors of the movie ‘Broker’ arrived home. They responded to crowds of fans and journalists with bright smiles. Holding up the certificate and trophy of the best actor award, Song Kang-ho thanked movie fans for the achievement.



[Soundbite] Song Kang-ho(Lead Actor, 'Broker') : "It would not be possible without movie fans’ love and support for Korean films."



He also congratulated director Park Chan-wook on his win.



[Soundbite] Song Kang-ho(Lead Actor, 'Broker') : "We have been friends and colleagues for 20 years. We are cinematic companions. I think we can work together on the same movie in the near future."



Having won the best director for ‘Decision to Leave’, Park Chan-wook also returned home with actor Park Hae-il. This is the third award he has received at Cannes.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-wook(Director, ‘Decision to Leave’) : "I wanted to win Best actor and Best actress, but I guess I'll have to settle for this unexpected award."



Showing his trademark humor, Park didn't forget to comment on movie fans.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-wook(Director, ‘Decision to Leave’) : "I always make commercial movies for the public. I am a bit concerned that my films will be regarded as art movies."



‘Broker’ and ‘Decision to Leave’ will hit Korean cinemas on June 8 and June 29, respectively.