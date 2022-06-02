NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.02 (15:06) 수정 2022.06.02 (16:45)

President Yoon Suk-yeol says he accepts the ruling party’s landslide victory in Wednesday’s local elections as a public call for him to vitalize the economy and better improve public welfare. In a statement read by his spokesperson, the president thanked the people for completing the elections successfully with mature civic awareness. He pledged to overcome difficulties in cooperation with local governments, saying that boosting the economy is the most urgent task.

In Wednesday’s elections to select the heads of education offices in 17 provinces and cities, liberal candidates won in nine regions and conservative candidates were elected in eight constituencies. Compared to the 2014 and 2018 elections where liberal candidates swept in 13 and 14 regions, conservative candidates did a better job overall this time.

