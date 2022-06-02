S. KOREA REPORTS 9,898 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.06.02 (15:06) 수정 2022.06.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 9,898 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Thursday. This marks the first time in 19 weeks for the nation to report fewer than 10,000 new patients on a Thursday. Of the daily tally, 9,866 were locally transmitted and 32 were imported. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached 18.12 million since the pandemic began. Fifteen more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 24,212. The fatality rate is 0.13 percent.

S. KOREA REPORTS 9,898 NEW CASES

입력 2022-06-02 15:06:52 수정 2022-06-02 16:45:46 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



