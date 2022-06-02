WILDFIRE IN MIRYANG CONTINUES News Today 입력 2022.06.02 (15:06) 수정 2022.06.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The wildfire in Miryang in southeast Korea has been raging on for three days now. Residents fear that the fire would spread to their villages as the thick smoke blanketed the entire area, prompting the authorities to issue a fine particulate matters alert yesterday. Even people living in the Miryang city center 2.7 kilometers away are complaining of breathing difficulties and headaches.



[Pkg]



Red flames and thick smoke rise from the mountains surrounding this village. Strong winds carry the hazy smoke and ashes to nearby villages.



[Soundbite] "The wildfire is moving towards the village..."



Authorities issued an evacuation order as the fire fast approached the residential area.



[Soundbite] Police officer : "Ma’am, the fire is coming and you have to evacuate."



Those living at the foot of the mountain created their own fire lines out of desperation.



[Soundbite] Ahn Ki-won(Bubuk-myeon Resident) : "I’m spraying water to prevent the fire from coming to my house."



Livestock farmers who raise cattle in the sheds near the mountain cannot leave their animals behind. This farmer sprinkles water all over the shed lest his newborn calf should be lost in the fire.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-seon(Bubuk-myeon Resident) : "The cattle can suffocate on smoke just like humans."



For two straight days, residents have complained about the acrid smoke and ashes coming from burning leaves.



[Soundbite] Kang Seon-ok(Sangdong-myeon Resident) : "I swept the ashes. My eyes stung, I coughed and couldn’t keep my eyes open."



Due to the smoke, authorities of Miryang issued fine particle alerts at one point yesterday.



[Soundbite] Gu In-deuk(Sangdong-myeon Resident) : "A lot of people complained of stinging eyes and headaches from the smoke."



The smoke spread to the Miryang city center 2.7 kilometers away and even to the nearby cities of Gimhae and Cheongdo. Authorities asked the residents to stay inside as much as possible and wear masks until the fire is put out.

