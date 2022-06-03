DP'S EMERGENCY COMMITTEE RESIGNS News Today 입력 2022.06.03 (15:35) 수정 2022.06.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party, which has suffered a crushing defeat in the local elections, is in the doldrums again. Its emergency committee, which was set up following the party's defeat in the presidential election, has resigned yet again. The discussion of new leadership on Friday is expected to hit snags over who is to blame for the fiasco.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party's election situation room is quiet. Another defeat following the presidential election. The party's leaders take a deep bow.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-jung(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "All members of the emergency committee will resign over the party's defeat in the local elections."



At the final meeting before the leadership's resignation, various opinions were expressed regarding the reason behind the election defeat. Some said the party felt no remorse for its defeat in the presidential election and never analyzed it. Others believe those responsible for the defeat shouldn't have run in the local elections. Also, some members pointed out that the party's moderate supporters turned away because the DP pushed too hard for the prosecution reform.



[Soundbite] Koh Yong-jin(DP Senior Spokesperson) : "We wanted to overhaul our party and do it well, but we failed to do enough with the local elections just around the corner."



The DP has to once again set up interim leadership just two months after the presidential election defeat. Even first-term lawmakers agree it's a desperate situation for the party.



[Soundbite] Ko Young-in(Democratic Party) : "We must not repeat our past mistake of the minority reaching conclusions in ambiguous ways and imposing them on the majority."



The DP convened a meeting of its National Assembly members and executive members on Friday. They are gathering to discuss new leadership, but will likely end up passing the blame for election defeats. With the party convention scheduled for August, the main opposition bloc's internal feud could intensify further.

