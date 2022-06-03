PPP VOWS TO WORK FOR THE PEOPLE News Today 입력 2022.06.03 (15:35) 수정 2022.06.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Meanwhile, the People Power Party, which has won all three past elections, from last year’s by-elections to this year’s presidential and local elections, remained humble, vowing to accept the results and work harder for the Korean people. Political experts noted that the PPP now has the power to implement government policies as it has gained control of most local governments.



[Pkg]



The election monitoring room erupted in loud cheers and applause. The number of win stickers on the elected officials’ photos demonstrated the party’s landslide victory. The People Power Party said that they are encouraged by all the support yet still emphasized humility.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(Chair, People Power Party) : "We are very grateful for but also afraid of the strong, overwhelming support for our party."



The party leadership thanked the voters in the Honam region for casting more than 15% of the votes for the PPP candidates in the mayoral and gubernatorial races. The party also announced a plan to launch a reform committee early in preparation for the general election two years later. But it stepped up its attack on the majority Democratic Party. The PPP pressured the DP to relinquish the Legislative and Judiciary Committee chairmanship at the parliament organization talks for the rest of the year.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Floor leader, People Power Party) : "For bipartisan cooperation, the DP must return the LJC chair post to the PPP as it had promised a year ago."



The ruling party also plans to approve several important bills at the June extraordinary session of the National Assembly to improve ordinary people’s lives.



[Soundbite] Sung Il-jong(Policy Committee Chair, People Power Party) : "We will be proactive in making the Yoon administration a reform gov‘t that works for the nation and its people, working to alleviate people's problems."



Meanwhile, PPP leader Lee Jun-seok and several of the party's lawmakers plan to visit Ukraine as early as tonight and meet with key political figures. They will meet with the Ukrainian people and comfort them on behalf of the Korean people yearning for peace.

