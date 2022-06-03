VISA APPLICATIONS FROM JAPAN RESUMES News Today 입력 2022.06.03 (15:35) 수정 2022.06.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is finally subsiding, South Korean embassies worldwide have begun receiving visa applications from foreign nationals willing to travel to Korea. The Korean embassy and consulate general to Japan are being crowded these days with Japanese tourists who have waited more than two years to visit Korea.



[Pkg]



People stand in a long line in front of the Korean embassy and consulate general to Japan from early morning. They are here to apply for tourist visas to Korea, which have been resumed for the first time in about two years.



[Soundbite] (Japanese Applicants for Korean Visas) : "We've waited about nine hours now. We're very happy. We can't wait to visit Korea. We want to visit TV drama filming sets and also try delicious food."



Most of these people have waited nearly all night.



[Soundbite] Bae Kyung-taek(Tokyo Consul General) : "We've given out 150 numbered tickets. Unfortunately, there weren't enough tickets and some people had to return home empty-handed."



South Korea and Japan operated a 90-day visa-free program but suspended it in March 2020 citing COVID-19. Arrivals on purposes other than business and official duties were restricted. Families and friends have been separated for a long time.



[Soundbite] (Prospective Visa Applicant) : "I haven't seen my boyfriend in Korea for one year. My friend hasn't seen her boyfriend for two years."



Now that they can finally visit Korea for the first time in more than two years, they've rushed to apply for travel visas.



[Soundbite] Kang Hee-joo(Korea Tourism Organization) : "Those who are eager to travel want the visa-free program to be resumed and more flights to be operated."



Before the pandemic, some seven million Koreans visited Japan and more than three million Japanese visited Korea every year.

