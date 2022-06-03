YONGSAN PARK OPENS TO PUBLIC News Today 입력 2022.06.03 (15:35) 수정 2022.06.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to open Yongsan Park to the public on a pilot basis after the event was postponed last month. Authorities say the park is now equipped with convenience facilities and exposed soil has been covered, but the controversy over environmental contamination remains.



[Pkg]



The pilot opening of Yongsan Park was cancelled last month just one day after tourists were invited to visit. But it will finally open for ten days from June 10. As planned, the area open to the public stretches from the southern side of the new presidential office to a sports field located north of the National Museum of Korea. First tourists will be allowed in on June 10 at 11 a.m. The last entrance is June 19, 1 p.m. Groups of up to 500 visitors will be allowed in five times daily. They can stay in the park for up to two hours. Reservations can be placed five days in advance from June 5, 2 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis. The area in front of the top office, where presidential security equipment can be viewed, will be open to groups of up to 40 people every 15 minutes. Visitors will be required to receive number tickets beforehand. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, claims to have postponed the park's opening due to lack of convenience facilities. They have now installed large shades and benches in the park and are allowing in food trucks to serve visitors. Regarding the controversy over soil contamination, the ministry says the exposed parts of soil have been covered with lawns, while cement pieces have been removed. In some sense, the ministry has admitted the event was postponed last month due to inadequate preparations. However, concerns over environmental pollution remain.



[Soundbite] Chung Kyu-seok(Green Korea) : "Data acquired so far shows this area cannot be used for residential purposes, for building facilities for children or parks."



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport declined to disclose data on environmental pollution analysis claiming it could affect negotiations with the U.S. over clean-up costs.

