WASHINGTON ON N.KOREA'S NUCLEAR TEST News Today 입력 2022.06.07 (15:10) 수정 2022.06.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. is concerned that North Korea may conduct another nuclear test soon. But Washington stressed it remains prepared for such a contingency and will mobilize all defense capabilities to provide deterrence to South Korea.



[Pkg]



The U.S. Department of State says it remains concerned that North Korea could conduct a seventh nuclear test in the coming days. Department spokesperson Ned Price said another possible North Korean nuclear test is a concern that the U.S. has warned about for some time. He, however, stressed Washington remains ready to deal with such a contingency through concerted discussions with allies and partners.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



His remarks came just a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency reported there were indications that one of the adits has been reopened at the Punggye-ri test site, possibly in preparation for a nuclear test. Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, also echoed the State Department's comments. He warned that Washington will take all necessary measures to address threats from Pyongyang. Noting a serious increase in the pace and frequency of North Korean ballistic missile tests, Kritenbrink highlighted the U.S.‘ commitment to providing expanded deterrence to South Korea by mobilizing all its defense capabilities.



[Soundbite] Daniel Kritenbrink(U.S. Assistant Sec. of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs)



The State Department said there is no shift in Washington’s stance that diplomacy and dialogue are the main ways to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue. It called on the regime to avoid precarious choices and to opt for a path of diplomacy.

