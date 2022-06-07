YOON VOWS STERN AND FIRM RESPONSE News Today 입력 2022.06.07 (15:10) 수정 2022.06.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



At a ceremony marking Memorial Day on Monday, President Yoon vowed to respond to North Korea's provocations with force. He stressed stern and firm response based on practical national security capabilities. Yoon also promised to improve treatment for the persons of distinguished service.



[Pkg]



At the first Memorial Day ceremony held since his inauguration, President Yoon condemned North Korea's missile provocations. He vowed for a stern response against nuclear and missile threats, which he said are becoming more sophisticated and pose a threat to world peace.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "My administration will respond firmly to any provocation from N. Korea. We will build more practical and fundamental national security capabilities."



Yoon did not mention his offer of humanitarian aid or dialogue with Pyongyang, which he had previously highlighted at his summit talks with his U.S. counterpart. His remarks can be interpreted as his willingness to beef up deterrence against the North if the reclusive state refuses to respond to Seoul's offer to provide COVID-19 vaccines and continues its provocations. President Yoon described the Korean War as an "invasion of communist forces," and emphasized freedom, democracy and human rights as the salient points of his administration's national security and foreign policies. He said firefighters and police officers who sacrifice their lives for public security are also heroes like those who give their lives for their country. Yoon pledged to improve treatment for

persons of distinguished service and their bereaved families.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will build a fair and rational veterans' affairs system so that nobody is left behind."



After the ceremony, Yoon paid a visit to the veterans of the Korean War and the Vietnam War at the Veterans Health Service Medical Center. When providing his autograph upon request to one of the veterans, he wrote, "The free Republic of Korea built upon the devotion of its heroes." This week Yoon will invite servicemen who protected their country from North Korea's provocations as well as the bereaved families of those who perished in the Cheonan naval corvette explosion and the Yeonpyeong Battle. The move is believed to be part of the president's pledge to improve treatment for the persons of distinguished service and stand up against North Korea's threats.

