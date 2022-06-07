NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.07 (15:10) 수정 2022.06.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has reported fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, in the 60-thousand range for the second day. Citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the Korean Central News Agency said some 61-thousand-730 new fever patients were confirmed from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday nationwide. The report however did not mention any new deaths or the death toll. It added the cumulative fever caseload since late April stands at 4.19 million.

Main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Jae-myung said Tuesday that he was listening to opinions of the public, party members and his supporters with a humble attitude regarding criticism that he is responsible for DP’s defeat in last week’s local elections. Speaking to reporters on his first day reporting to parliament, Lee said he hasn’t given much thought yet about running for party leader in the August convention as there is considerable time left. He said he feels heavy responsibility as a first-time lawmaker and there are many tasks to carry out.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has begun looking into forgery allegations involving First lady Kim Keon-hee by assigning the case to its criminal division. Kim’s mother was referred to trial in 2020 on charges that she forged a bank certificate indicating a balance of 35 billion won during the process of purchasing a plot of land in Seongnam city together with a partner in 2013. The mother surnamed Choi was sentenced to one year in prison in the first trial last December, and an appellate court is scheduled to rule on the verdict.

