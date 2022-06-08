U.S. ON N. KOREA'S NUCLEAR TESTS News Today 입력 2022.06.08 (15:11) 수정 2022.06.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Amid speculations that North Korea could conduct its 7th nuclear test soon, the US has again revealed the North has completed preparations and the test could take place at any time. The US also urged Pyongyang to stop provocations and engage in dialogue, while stressing China’s role in deterring the North.



[Pkg]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has echoed the US government's assessment that North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time. He didn’t elaborate on the “timing,” but said preparations are obviously done and that the test can come at any time.



[Soundbite] Sung Kim(U.S. Special Representative for N. Korea) : "We know the North Koreans have done preparations for a nuclear test. We will be vigilant and be in close touch with our allies and partners to respond very quickly, very swiftly."



Kim reiterated that even during a COVID-19 outbreak, the North is seeking attention by firing 31 ballistic missiles over 18 occasions this year alone. He said the US reached out to the North for dialogue publicly and behind closed doors, including regarding COVID-19 aid, but the regime has not responded and does not appear to be interested. But Kim stressed the U.S. remains open to dialogue.



[Soundbite] Sung Kim(U.S. Special Representative for N. Korea) : "We are willing to take a more comprehensive, more flexible and more open minded approach to diplomacy, if and when N. Korea shows interest in finding a diplomatic path forward."



The envoy also said that China and Russia’s veto of a new UN Security Council resolution on North Korea can send a wrong message to Pyongyang that it is okay to wage provocations. He called for Beijing’s active role, saying that stopping the North’s provocations is also in China's interest. Meanwhile, the UN will hold a general meeting on Wednesday, local time, to discuss the recent veto exercised by China and Russia.

