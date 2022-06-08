기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The PPP, the government and the President’s Office held a meeting at the National Assembly about the security risks stemming from North Korea’s missile launches and possible nuclear tests. PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong said that North Korea’s physical provocations and nuclear tests in the middle of a pandemic are a reckless gamble that puts North Koreans’ lives on the line. On behalf of the president's office, Shin In-ho, said that the administration plans to come up with fundamental and practical measures that can incapacitate North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles before the term is over.
- GOV'T & PPP HOLD SECURITY RISK MEETING
