기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

GOV'T & PPP HOLD SECURITY RISK MEETING
입력 2022.06.08 (15:11) 수정 2022.06.08 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The PPP, the government and the President’s Office held a meeting at the National Assembly about the security risks stemming from North Korea’s missile launches and possible nuclear tests. PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong said that North Korea’s physical provocations and nuclear tests in the middle of a pandemic are a reckless gamble that puts North Koreans’ lives on the line. On behalf of the president's office, Shin In-ho, said that the administration plans to come up with fundamental and practical measures that can incapacitate North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles before the term is over.
  • GOV'T & PPP HOLD SECURITY RISK MEETING
    • 입력 2022-06-08 15:11:19
    • 수정2022-06-08 16:45:13
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The PPP, the government and the President’s Office held a meeting at the National Assembly about the security risks stemming from North Korea’s missile launches and possible nuclear tests. PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong said that North Korea’s physical provocations and nuclear tests in the middle of a pandemic are a reckless gamble that puts North Koreans’ lives on the line. On behalf of the president's office, Shin In-ho, said that the administration plans to come up with fundamental and practical measures that can incapacitate North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles before the term is over.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!