STRIKE BY UNIONIZED TRUCK DRIVERS

[Anchor Lead]



A nationwide strike of unionized truck drivers has entered its second day. They are demanding the extension of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System and threatening to continue the strike indefinitely. Operations of large trucks in Busan have been suspended. Concerns are rising over the impact of the strike on logistics.



[Pkg]



Large cargo trucks are lined up at the entrance to Busan New Port. The drivers have gathered on the road. Unionized cargo truckers from 16 unions nationwide are on an indefinite general strike. Truck drivers from Busan have also joined. They are demanding an extension of the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System to prevent drivers' fatigue, speeding and overloading, as well as guarantee minimum freight rates.



[Soundbite] Song Cheon-seok(Busan Office, Korean Cargo Workers Union) : "We are drawing all kinds of agreements on steel and distribution based on the safe freight rates. Without them we have no choice but to return to the rates used 20 years ago."



On the first day of the strike the amount of cargo processed at Busan Port decreased to 75 percent of the amount on the previous day. No serious disruptions occurred because the port authority processed cargo in advance last weekend to prepare for the strike. However, if the walkout continues, disruptions in logistics will be inevitable. The Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries and the Busan Port Authority have opened a temporary passage at the port for the trucks to move around. They also prepared emergency vehicles, such as military container trucks. Authorities are also devising measures to prevent cargo pile-up at the port.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-koo(Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries) : "If the strike is prolonged, the port congestion rate will go up. We are discussing ways to find space with the relevant authorities."



The government warned that while the unionized truck drivers have the right to hold legitimate strikes, any attempts to hamper the normal operation of trucks will be dealt with sternly.

