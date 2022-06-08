QUARANTINE LIFTED FOR INT'L ARRIVALS News Today 입력 2022.06.08 (15:11) 수정 2022.06.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 infections in the first week of June are down 33% from a week earlier. As authorities believe Covid indicators are stabilizing, starting Wednesday, people arriving from overseas are no longer required to quarantine.



[Pkg]



In the first week of June, the nation's daily COVID-19 tally dropped to 12,320, down by 33% from the week prior. The case count is fewer in all age groups but the infection rate was relatively higher among teens and those in their 20s. Authorities are concerned the virus may spread again as people’s movements and contacts increase during the summer vacation and festival season. As pandemic indicators are clearly declining, entry procedures have also been relaxed. Starting Wednesday, people arriving in the country no longer need to isolate for 7 days if they are not infected with COVID-19. This includes the unvaccinated. However testing before and after arrival is still mandatory to guard against a resurgence as 35 cases of omicron subvariants were newly confirmed in Korea. Before entry, travelers must get a PCR or a rapid antigen test conducted by a medical professional. After arrival, a PCR test is required within 3 days. The indoor mask wearing mandate also continues.



[Soundbite] Im Suk-yeong(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Indoor mask wearing is a very cost effective means for infection control. We believe it’s the last standing defense in quarantine measures."



A task force of experts are holding talks on whether to maintain the 7-day quarantine rule for COVID-19 patients. If they decide on changes, the new guideline will likely take effect from June 20.

