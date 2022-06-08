기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.06.08 (15:11) 수정 2022.06.08 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency issued a notice that designates monkey pox currently spreading in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas as a Grade 2 legal communicable disease. This classification mandates that when a case occurs, it must be reported within 24 hours and an individual infected with the disease must be isolated. Therefore, a confirmed case of monkey pox should be hospitalized for isolated treatment. The KDCA said that it is working to promptly import the clinically proven third-generation monkey poxy vaccine.
The Bank of Korea reported today that, according to last year’s business management analysis, the sales of non-financial for-profit corporations, subject to independent audit, increased 17.7% since a year ago. By industry, the manufacturing sector saw boosts in sales across the board, except for the shipbuilding and other transport businesses. The non-manufacturing industry also posted dramatic gains in the wholesale and service areas. But three out of ten corporations still could not pay off the interests with their operational profits.
    News Today
