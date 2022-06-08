NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.08 (15:11) 수정 2022.06.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency issued a notice that designates monkey pox currently spreading in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas as a Grade 2 legal communicable disease. This classification mandates that when a case occurs, it must be reported within 24 hours and an individual infected with the disease must be isolated. Therefore, a confirmed case of monkey pox should be hospitalized for isolated treatment. The KDCA said that it is working to promptly import the clinically proven third-generation monkey poxy vaccine.

The Bank of Korea reported today that, according to last year’s business management analysis, the sales of non-financial for-profit corporations, subject to independent audit, increased 17.7% since a year ago. By industry, the manufacturing sector saw boosts in sales across the board, except for the shipbuilding and other transport businesses. The non-manufacturing industry also posted dramatic gains in the wholesale and service areas. But three out of ten corporations still could not pay off the interests with their operational profits.

