POLICE & UNIONIZED TRUCK DRIVERS CLASH News Today 입력 2022.06.09 (15:06)

[Anchor Lead]



During the unionized truck drivers' strike, clashes occurred between police and the protesters, as the latter tried to block cargo trucks. Some of them were detained, and arrest warrants have been requested for two. Meanwhile, major ports are becoming more and more congested as the amount of cargo being shipped out is dwindling rapidly.



[Pkg]



Unionized truck drivers scuffle with the police in front of an alcohol factory in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Prov. The clash occurred because the unionized cargo workers blocked off the trucks loaded with alcoholic drinks as they were exiting the factory.



[Soundbite] "Let me go!"



Police have detained 15 protesters who placed themselves physically under the trucks to stop them from working. They are facing charges for interfering with business operations, the obstruction of business. Police officers forcibly pull down a man who is trying to climb a truck. One unionized worker from Gwangju has been detained for trying to block the operation of non-unionized workers' trucks.



[Soundbite] "Let me go! Hands off me!"



Police also clashed with unionized truckers who blocked trailers loaded with containers at Busan Port. The protesters threw water bottles at the trucks. The two unionized truckers who threw water bottles and eggs have been detained also for obstruction of business. On Wednesday, the second day of the general strike, 29 percent of the unionized truck drivers participated in the strike at some 140 business sites nationwide. The number of participants decreased from the day before, and 19 of the protesters were either detained or indicted for hampering the operation of cargo trucks or vandalizing. Ulsan police have requested arrest warrants for two unionized truck drivers who had been detained the day before for blocking a road and assaulting a police officer. Trailers can still access and exit major ports nationwide with the help of police. Container throughput at Busan Port has decreased by 71 percent from the previous day. Gwangyang Port has been paralyzed for two consecutive days. The congestion rate at Busan Port has soared to 75 percent of its load capacity. The port authority says ships arriving at the port might have to leave without loading or unloading import and export cargo if the strike continues.

