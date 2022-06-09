N. KOREA ON RECENT PROVOCATIONS News Today 입력 2022.06.09 (15:06) 수정 2022.06.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



At the latest UN general assembly, North Korea justified its provocations and blasted Washington's demand for unconditional talks, calling it "smoke-screen tactics." The White House has warned of a strong response if Pyongyang goes ahead with a nuclear test.



[Pkg]



In his speech at the U.N. General Assembly, North Korean ambassador to the U.N. Kim Song called Washington's demand for unconditional talks "smoke-screen tactics." He said the North's ballistic missile firing is an act of self-defense, to which the U.S. is responding in a dangerous way in the form of extended deterrence and nuclear weapons.



[Soundbite] Kim Song(N. Korean ambassador to U.N.)



Kim blasted Washington's missile and nuclear proliferation policies, but said nothing about Pyongyang's additional nuclear test. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation and warned of a strong response if Pyongyang goes ahead with a nuclear test.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat’l Security Advisor)



The U.N. General Assembly tackled the issue of North Korea's provocations because the UNSC failed to pass a bill on additional sanctions due to opposition from China and Russia. The South Korean government has criticized the North's missile firing and the failure to adopt a UNSC resolution.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun(S. Korean ambassador to U.N.)



Meanwhile, all eyes are on the ripple effects of a detailed proposal for high-ranking talks disclosed by a U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N.

