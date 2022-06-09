GOVT'S EFFORTS TO RETURN TO NORMALCY News Today 입력 2022.06.09 (15:06) 수정 2022.06.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With COVID-19 cases steadily declining in Korea, the government is stepping up the return to normalcy. Unvaccinated people are no longer required to quarantine upon arrival in Korea. The antibody treatment Evusheld for preventing COVID is to be supplied in Korea.



[Pkg]



The nation's daily COVID-19 tally has been on the decline for 11 consecutive weeks. From June 8, unvaccinated international travelers arriving in Korea are no longer required to quarantine for seven days. Restrictions on international flights at Incheon International Airport have also been lifted in time for the summer vacation season. Authorities plan to increase the number of flights to around 40 per hour, which is the pre-pandemic level. The suspension of nighttime flights at Incheon International Airport has also been abolished. However, to prevent the spread of new virus variants, testing before and after entering the country is still mandatory. Authorities are also preparing to supply the antibody treatment Evusheld for preventing the coronavirus. Blood cancer and organ transplantation patients are expected to benefit from the treatment, as they couldn't acquire immunity through vaccination.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "Evusheld is not a replacement for vaccination. It is meant to supplement vaccination. It can be administered to those who have never been infected with COVID-19. Those eligible for the drug can receive it free of charge."



The government plans to receive emergency use approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as soon as a contract with the pharmaceutical company is signed. Some 20,000 doses of the medication will be supplied in July and October to cover the demand.

