기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PRESIDENT YOON ON ONGOING STRIKE
입력 2022.06.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.06.10 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.
  • PRESIDENT YOON ON ONGOING STRIKE
    • 입력 2022-06-10 15:04:00
    • 수정2022-06-10 16:45:24
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!