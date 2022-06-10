기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.
On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.
- PRESIDENT YOON ON ONGOING STRIKE
-
- 입력 2022-06-10 15:04:00
- 수정2022-06-10 16:45:24
[Anchor Lead]
On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.
On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-