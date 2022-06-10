PRESIDENT YOON ON ONGOING STRIKE News Today 입력 2022.06.10 (15:04) 수정 2022.06.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.

PRESIDENT YOON ON ONGOING STRIKE

입력 2022-06-10 15:04:00 수정 2022-06-10 16:45:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On the ongoing strike by truck drivers, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that disputes between labor and management should be resolved among themselves as the government stays neutral in accordance with law and principles. Regarding criticism that hostile labor policies were fueling the extended walkout, Yoon rhetorically asked how can someone who holds hostility against labor become a politician.