SUPPLY FOR CARBON DIOXIDE GAS FALLS News Today 입력 2022.06.13 (15:14) 수정 2022.06.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As contained in soft beverages, carbon dioxide gas is an essential material that is used for various industrial purposes. Smaller companies are currently struggling with falling supplies of the gas.



[Pkg]



Heavy equipment components are being welded at a factory. Carbon dioxide gas is provided through a pipe linked to a welding machine. Twenty liters of CO2 must be discharged per minute to remove the froth that forms during welding and make the welded surface even and smooth. However, unwelded parts are piling up at this factory, as it is now operating at 75 percent of full capacity due to a shortage of carbon dioxide gas.



[Soundbite] Yoo Jong-kyu(Construction Heavy Equipment Company) : "In many cases, we have to have 20 or 30 percent of employees take a day off or go home early, despite the approaching delivery dates."



Supplies of carbon dioxide gas are now insufficient, because the nation’s major petrochemical companies have been repairing their production facilities since March. As the repairs were scheduled and announced in advance, most chipmakers and beverage producers have already stockpiled the gas. However, many distributors of CO2 failed to secure as much gas as they need, since their storage facilities are not sufficient. As a result, they cannot provide sufficient amount to smaller companies, leading to a serious supply crisis.



[Soundbite] (Employee with Carbon Dioxide Gas Distributor (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Producers supply Carbon dioxide gas to key industrial businesses first. So it is not provided to smaller companies sufficiently. Plus, we cannot spend a huge amount of money to build more ultra-low temperature tanks, since this shortage may end soon."



Smaller companies experience a supply crisis, whenever petrochemical companies conduct a complete overhaul of their equipment every two years. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy believes the situation will get better next month when the repair works are completed. However. some point out the government must devise fundamental solutions.

