NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.13 (15:14) 수정 2022.06.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Financial Supervisory Service says foreigners sold a net 1.6 trillion won worth of local listed stocks worth last month. Therefore, foreign stock holdings on the Korean market came to some 696 trillion won at the end of May. It amounted to roughly 27 percent of the total market value. By contrast, foreign investors continued their net investment in Korean bonds and set a new record each month for 17 straight months since January 2021.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the nation’s military will be carrying out the Hwarang training across the nation for four months starting today. The JCS explained that conducted in cooperation with local governments, the drills are designed to protect the lives and safety of the people from various security threats and boost an integrated defense posture.

The nation’s daily caseload of COVID-19 infections dropped to the 3,000 level. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said South Korea added 3,828 new cases as of midnight on Monday, with 3,768 locally transmitted and 60 imported. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 18.23 million since the pandemic began. Ninety-five critically ill patients were reported, which is down three from the previous day.

